Will Salt Water Clear Your Acne? Here’s What An Expert Thinks

But as Dr Willsmore pointed out, we can’t say for certain why some people find salt water bathing to be so beneficial. "The mechanism is not fully understood," she explained. "Potentially, it could have immunomodulatory effects, which means acting to inhibit the activity of some immune cells in the skin, which could decrease the severity of something like psoriasis. But we also have the confounding factor that the Dead Sea also has strong sunlight, and the UV light can be helpful as a treatment for psoriasis, as well as the reduced stress that comes with relaxing," noted Dr Willsmore. "All of those things could be helpful in themselves. But I don't think the mechanism is fully fleshed out." La Roche-Posay Serozinc Toner has sodium chloride (aka regular salt) and the whole Eau Thermale Avène range contains water from a spring in southern France that’s been touted for its therapeutic benefits since the 1700s. There are some small studies which indicate that the salts found in these bodies of water could be beneficial for atopic skin conditions, said Dr Willsmore, but she also noted that they are limited and more research would be needed before we could go as far as to say it’s a cure. However, it’s theorised that compounds in the water, including the salt content, could have the response Dr Willsmore mentioned and mitigate itching and irritation, for example.