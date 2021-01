Why You Should Think Twice About Using Skincare With Essential Oils

Now on to your point about face oils . They may contain essential oils but facial oils are more often primarily composed of things like argan oil and camellia oil, which are fatty oils and so offer that super slick, smooth feeling. Meanwhile, essential oils are composed of the essence of a plant’s fragrance, hence the name. "I do not know any dermatologists who use facial oils in their skincare routines," said Dr Sommerlad diplomatically. "I do, however, see lots of patients whose use of facial oils has caused them to have really severe breakouts, quite sore spots and excess oil production. Your skin is making oil all the time, called sebum, and this sebum is your best moisturiser because your body has made it to counteract the effects of the environment you’re in. The main reason people use facial oils is to try and lock moisture into the skin. However, lots of moisturisers already contain moisture-locking ingredients in a more balanced way," she explained.