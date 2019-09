10 Foundations That Actually Work For Acne-Prone Skin

Most dermatologists do stand by the recommendation to look for non-comedogenic formulas, but the claim itself is actually flawed: There is no approved industry regulation for that label. Some brands place the term on their products based only on the fact that they don't contain certain individual ingredients known to block pores, without actually testing to prove that the formula doesn't cause breakouts. That’s why it’s crucial to still look at the ingredients list, even if the the product boasts the non-comedogenic claim.