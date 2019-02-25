3 Ways To Wear Matte Lipstick

There’s a reason matte lipstick never slips out of style. With the power to bring a look together effortlessly, it basically tells the world, 'I’ve arrived'.
As classic as it is modern, it’s the texture of a matte lip that really signals a mood, however – and this is where M·A·C Matte Lipsticks come in.
The Classic Matte Lipstick is defined, colour-rich and 'done', while the Powder Kiss Lipstick gives a diffused, lip-hugging wash of colour. And the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour takes no prisoners with its bold, high impact pigment.
Intrigued? Watch the Short Cuts videos below to inspire your look, and find your perfect M·A·C Matte finish at M·A·C Cosmetics.
Advertisement
Grace Victory wears the Classic Matte Lipstick in 'Velvet Teddy'
Look 1: Defined & Iconic
Grace, a vlogger and presenter, is dubbed 'the internet’s big sister'. If, like Grace, you’re fond of cat-eye sunglasses, a teddy bear coat and bold prints, meet the Classic Matte Lipstick. Precision is the key to getting the perfect finish, so don’t skip liner.
1. Sharpen your M·A·C Lip Pencil (but not to a razor-sharp point. A little softness is okay) and start lining either at the corner of your lip or the Cupid’s bow. Hold the pencil fairly loosely so you’re not tempted to press too hard – holding it closer to the far end will help with your grip.
2. Using gentle strokes, sketch around the whole outline of your lip, and soften as needed with a lip brush or your finger.
3. Apply a generous layer of M·A·C Classic Matte Lipstick to your lips, ensuring it’s even and smooth, and then press your lips together.
4. Blot with a tissue and repeat – this helps improve the lipstick’s longevity – and add more liner to create a more defined look if you like.
Lisa Folawiyo wears the Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in 'Feels So Grand'
Look 2: Bold & High Impact
Statement pieces are designer Lisa’s style signature, which makes the rich pigment and clean lines of Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour her perfect accessory – and yours, too, if you’re looking for a bold look. A lip primer will help the colour glide on with a comfortable, neat finish.
Advertisement
1. Apply a generous amount of M·A·C Prep + Prime Lip to your lips, applying slightly over the line of your lips to prevent feathering, and leave to dry for a couple of seconds.
2. Once dry and slightly tacky, pick up your chosen Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour. Wipe any excess from the wand in the tube, and glide over your lips.
3. Use the pointed tip to help in areas like the Cupid’s bow and around your lip line – liner isn’t necessary, as the fine point will help you shape and define the lips.
4. Allow to dry for a few seconds.
Elise Platt wears Powder Kiss Lipstick in 'Burning Love'
Look 3: Soft-Focus & Effortless
We can't get enough of model Elise’s film noir style, and the painterly makeup looks she posts on her Instagram. The weightless wear of Powder Kiss Lipstick complements her otherworldly look with its soft, blotted texture.
1. Apply a small amount of M·A·C Lip Scrubtious to the lips and gently massage in with your finger. The oils and sugar crystals will slough off dead skin while hydrating and prepping the lips for colour.
2. Remove any excess with a tissue, and apply Powder Kiss Lipstick straight from the bullet to the lips. Press together, and then blot.
3. Use your fingertip to gently run along the lines of the lips to diffuse the colour even further.
4. Apply more lipstick to the centre of the lips if needed – remembering to blot once again after.
To recreate Grace, Lisa and Elise’s lipstick looks and find your perfect M·A·C Matte, head to M·A·C Cosmetics.
Advertisement