Unzip any R29 staffer’s makeup bag and you’ll find a matte lipstick. A slick of velvet texture in a favourite shade can make an ordinary outfit feel a little more 'done' – whether you’re dashing from the office to a date or heading into an important meeting. Plus, what makes matte a hero in our eyes is its staying power: no furtive mirror glances during the day for us, thanks very much.
If you thought matte was a one-trick-pony kinda texture though, you’d be wrong. The M·A·C Matte Lipsticks are a playground of finishes. From the soft-focus Powder Kiss Lipstick to high-impact Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour, via the original colour-rich classic Matte Lipstick. And that’s before you’ve even decided on shade…
To guide you in your quest to find the perfect matte, we sent six R29 staffers away over the Christmas period to try out the M·A·C Matte Lipsticks. What did they go for, and how did they wear it? Read on to find out.