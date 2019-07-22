Statement sunglasses make us as happy as a British summer (when it appears). It's about the only time we can get away with wearing obnoxiously large and borderline ridiculous accessories without being laughed out of town. The quickest way to spice up a mundane outfit or conceal a horrendous midweek hangover? OTT all the way.
Last summer was dominated by teeny tiny shades, as if we were all auditioning for a Matrix reboot. Thankfully, we're moving past that phase and channelling the rocketman himself with whacky sunglasses that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Acne Studios gave us sunnies that we can easily picture on Edna Mode in The Incredibles, Jacquemus served up soft sorbet hues during his recent anniversary show and Kenzo revamped skiing glasses in a mature, neutral colour palette.
Get ahead of the quirky trend and click through for our pick of the best whimsical frames that will give Elton John a run for his money.
Imagine donning these beauties while lying on a sandy beach in Bali, sipping a fruity concoction (or two). The likes will come flooding in.
Our cow print obsession isn't letting up any time soon, so why not add these square frames to your collection of leopard print skirts and snakeskin boots? Pair with a moo mani if you're feeling really brave.
These square, fire engine red sunnies tick off both the vibrant and statement boxes. We'll be whipping them out come carnival weekend.
We're pairing these with adidas cycling shorts and a tie-dye tee, obvs.
The ultimate adorbs accessory for that new spaghetti slip dress we just purchased...
Can you be emotionally attached to a pair of sunglasses? We'll be lusting after these babies eternally.
Quay Australia has smashed it with these aptly named 'Oh My Dayz' sunnies – we're hoping that's the reaction we'll get when we pop these on after a sweaty gym session.
