Story from Fashion

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses That Elton John Himself Would Approve Of

Eni Subair
Designed by Meg O'Donnell
Statement sunglasses make us as happy as a British summer (when it appears). It's about the only time we can get away with wearing obnoxiously large and borderline ridiculous accessories without being laughed out of town. The quickest way to spice up a mundane outfit or conceal a horrendous midweek hangover? OTT all the way.
Last summer was dominated by teeny tiny shades, as if we were all auditioning for a Matrix reboot. Thankfully, we're moving past that phase and channelling the rocketman himself with whacky sunglasses that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Acne Studios gave us sunnies that we can easily picture on Edna Mode in The Incredibles, Jacquemus served up soft sorbet hues during his recent anniversary show and Kenzo revamped skiing glasses in a mature, neutral colour palette.
Advertisement
Get ahead of the quirky trend and click through for our pick of the best whimsical frames that will give Elton John a run for his money.
1 of 17
Imagine donning these beauties while lying on a sandy beach in Bali, sipping a fruity concoction (or two). The likes will come flooding in.
Shop This
Ganni
Double Layered Sunglasses
£180.00
Related Stories
Test Driving KKW Carolina Lemke Tiny Sunglasses
These Are 2019's Best Oversized Sunglasses
The Summer’s Best Sunglasses For Every Sign
2 of 17
Our cow print obsession isn't letting up any time soon, so why not add these square frames to your collection of leopard print skirts and snakeskin boots? Pair with a moo mani if you're feeling really brave.
Shop This
Petals and Peacocks
Cow Print Rhubic Sunglasses
£16.03
Advertisement
3 of 17
Who doesn't enjoy a pair of sturdy tortoiseshell sunnies?
Shop This
Gucci
Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
£270.00
4 of 17
Geometric shades have never looked so good.
Shop This
Marni
Spy Sunglasses In Acetate White
£255.00
5 of 17
These square, fire engine red sunnies tick off both the vibrant and statement boxes. We'll be whipping them out come carnival weekend.
Shop This
EVANGELISTI WORLD
Drop 01 Sunglasses
£296.00£148.00
6 of 17
Take a walk on the wild side.
Shop This
Topshop
Zebra Catfarer Sunglasses
£14.00
7 of 17
What can we say, we love a good pair of novelty sunglasses.
Shop This
Mango
Heart-shape Sunglasses
£19.98£7.99
Advertisement
8 of 17
We're pairing these with adidas cycling shorts and a tie-dye tee, obvs.
Shop This
& Other Stories
Sporty Tortoise Sunglasses
£29.00
9 of 17
These Poppy Lissiman sunnies are the embodiment of the starry-eyed emoji.
Shop This
Poppy Lissiman
Crystal Beth Yellow Sunglasses
£102.00
10 of 17
Did someone call for a Liam Gallagher tribute act?
Shop This
Weekday
Explore Rounded Sunglasses
£12.00
11 of 17
I mean, these just speak for themselves, no?
Shop This
ASOS DESIGN
Flame Fashion Glasses With Red Lens
£14.00
12 of 17
The ultimate adorbs accessory for that new spaghetti slip dress we just purchased...
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Mollie Heart Sunglasses
£14.00£5.00
Advertisement
13 of 17
The Matrix 2k19.
Shop This
Topshop
Nostalgia Rectangle Sunglasses
£14.00
14 of 17
Can you be emotionally attached to a pair of sunglasses? We'll be lusting after these babies eternally.
Shop This
Gucci
Oversize Square Sunglasses With Crystals
£635.00
15 of 17
Fancier than your average cat-eye frames, the gold detailing is a scene-stealer.
Shop This
MOY ATELIER
Odyssey Cat-eye Gold-plated Sunglasses
£345.00
16 of 17
Quay Australia has smashed it with these aptly named 'Oh My Dayz' sunnies – we're hoping that's the reaction we'll get when we pop these on after a sweaty gym session.
Shop This
Quay Australia
Oh My Dayz Sunglasses
£45.00
17 of 17
If these don't scream rocketman, we don't know what does.
Shop This
Gucci
Oval Sunglasses With Crystals
£815.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping