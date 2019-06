The Sunglasses You Need This Summer — According To Your Horoscope

Forbeach beauties, this starts with some softly serious self-care. Notice if you feel icky even thinking about this term, and explore what might be beneath this aversion. Do you see tending to your touchier places as a sign of weakness? July’s pair of eclipses on the 2nd and the 15th want to teach you about loving up on your most vulnerable places. If you agree to spend the first part of the summer tucking in, August will dawn majestic, offering you self-sovereignty and a sense of competence that springs from a full compassion for all your parts. Now isn’t the time to hide behind a pair of dark, heavy shades. Instead, lean into that softer, more sensitive spirit with a lightweight look that exposes more of your true self. With their rosy mirrored lenses and clean lines, the rimless Jakayla aviators are just right for embracing this stretch of self-reflection.