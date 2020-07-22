Survivors Must Fight For Trans Women Too

When we understand abuse as the gatekeeping of liberty, autonomy and self-determination, it is ironic that any survivor would position themselves as the gatekeeper of 'woman' or 'survivor'. When 'feminists' like J.K. Rowling declare themselves to be the ruling authority on both, they violently exclude trans people. As any survivor knows, being dismissed, disbelieved or deprioritised is a matter of life and death. When cis survivors and services dismiss, disbelieve and deprioritise trans people, they knowingly put trans people’s lives in danger. Not only this, these 'feminists' are acting against the principles our liberation is founded on: autonomy, freedom and safety from violence. Domestic abuse is both cause and consequence of women’s inequality with men, and is deeply connected to oppressive understandings of gender. The abolition of fixed gender identities and their associated power dynamics liberates us all.