My Chemical Romance Team Up With HipDot On A Truly Emo Makeup Collection

There are nine shades named after the album's most famous lyrics, from "Helena"-esque Mausoleum Door (a warm tan) to All The Ghosts (a gunmetal grey, influenced by "The Ghost of You") and a rose red named Starless Eyes, inspired by "It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish". For true MCR and makeup obsessives, there's a collector's box ($64, approximately £47.59) which boasts all three products, plus a badge. Like all HipDot products, everything is vegan and cruelty-free, and available to be shipped internationally to the UK.