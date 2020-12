My Chemical Romance Team Up With HipDot On A Truly Emo Makeup Collection

The collaboration makes perfect sense. HipDot is known for its intensely pigmented eye makeup and celebrity partnerships (most recently Kesha Rose ), and My Chemical Romance are renowned for their truly emo stage looks, in particular lead singer, Gerard. Blood red eyeshadow and swathes of jet black eyeliner became his signature in the era of Three Cheers (and inspired Refinery29's very own emo beauty shoot ). There are Instagram fan accounts dedicated to his multiple eye makeup looks, not to mention countless makeup tutorials influenced by the actress who plays Helena in MCR's music video for their 2005 song, "Helena".