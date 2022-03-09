My Chemical Romance’s Sold-Out Makeup Collaboration Was Just Restocked

Calling all My Chemical Romance fans and emo kids past and present: The rock band has restocked its epic collection with viral beauty brand HipDot, which previously sold out after its initial launch in December 2020.
Quick recap if you missed out the first time around: My Chemical Romance (formed of Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro) took to Instagram to share a cryptic post: a teaser clip of a burning rose to the background music of "Give 'Em Hell Kid", a song from their incredibly popular 2004 record. The post was simply captioned "Eyes." and didn't give anything else away. But nothing gets past the MCR FBI, who noticed that HipDot posted the exact same clip on Instagram, tagging beauty photographer Kodi Taj.
HipDot is famous for its bold eyeshadow palettes, so MCR fans put two and two together, speculating that a My Chemical Romance x HipDot makeup collaboration was in the works. And spoiler alert: They were right.
While you can no longer shop the collection à la carte, here's the lowdown on each product in the limited-edition lineup: The range consists of the My Chemical Romance Double-Ended Liquid Eyeliner in black and Double-Ended Retractable Eyeshadow Brush. But here's the showstopper: a Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge Eyeshadow Palette, with the band's album cover art for Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge gracing the packaging.
There are nine eyeshadow palette shades named after the album's most famous lyrics, from "Helena"-esque Mausoleum Door (a warm tan) to All The Ghosts (a gunmetal grey, influenced by "The Ghost of You") and a rose red named Starless Eyes, inspired by "It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish". For true MCR and makeup obsessives, there's a collector's box which boasts all three products, plus a badge. Like all HipDot products, everything is vegan and cruelty-free.
The collaboration makes perfect sense. HipDot is known for its intensely pigmented eye makeup and celebrity partnerships (most recently Kesha Rose), and My Chemical Romance are renowned for their truly emo stage looks, in particular lead singer, Gerard. Blood red eyeshadow and swathes of jet black eyeliner became his signature in the era of Three Cheers (and inspired Refinery29's very own emo beauty shoot). There are Instagram fan accounts dedicated to his multiple eye makeup looks, not to mention countless makeup tutorials influenced by the actress who plays Helena in MCR's music video for their 2005 song, "Helena".
"The rock music scene has always used makeup as a tool for further expression," explained Jeff Sellinger, cofounder and chief executive officer of HipDot in a press release. "The band's history of bold hits and unique sound aligns with the sort of creators we at HipDot are, and so believe this would be the perfect partnership. We are excited to bring My Chemical Romance's cult fan-following the homage they never knew they needed."
Never has a truer word been spoken. Just like My Chemical Romance tour tickets, we predict a sell-out, so act fast.
