From Harry Styles To Tom Daley: The Evolution Of The 2021 Crochet Trend

As for why crochet and knitwear have become such darlings of the fashion world, well, that’s an easy one. Having spent so much time at home during the pandemic, millions of people were forced to come up with new ways of keeping their hands busy. In turn, simple, attainable activities like knitting and crocheting rose in popularity. At the same time, cottagecore, or the aesthetic surrounding the ease of countryside living, was busy embedding itself in nearly every facet of life in lockdown, from the way we cooked to the things we wore (hello nap dresses!).