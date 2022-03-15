15 Trouser Styles To Shake Up Your Spring Outfits

As tempting as it may be to throw on your trusty workout leggings or fleece sweats every morning, warmer weather and an uptick in plans (going back to the office, spring walks with friends) means there's all the more reason to diversify your roster of trousers.
Because let's face it, two things we all deserve in life are generous waistbands and comfy trousers that are appropriate for the outside world.
So here are 15 styles of trousers you can try, plus our tips on styling them for all your spring looks.