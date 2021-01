A New Generation Of Hijabi Women Are Redefining Modest Style

The hijab has significant religious resonance and merely replicating it in the service of a new trend is unlikely to go down well with the Muslim demographic – yet that didn’t stop Banana Republic using pictures of models in short sleeves to advertise its hijabs on its website . In the last few years, hijabs and headscarves have graced multiple catwalks, featured by the likes of Gucci Versace and Yeezy , while in September 2017, every model on the Marc Jacobs catwalk wore a silk headscarf. Despite all these examples of 'inclusivity', not one designer employed a Muslim woman to walk the show, referred to the garment as a hijab or indeed referenced Muslim women at all. Instead, they used terms like 'sculptural headpiece' and 'hooded headscarf', divorcing the item from any Islamic roots and showing indifference to the surrounding politics. If this is the de-labelling Lodi speaks of, how can brands truly represent Muslim consumers while appealing to wider audiences looking to embrace modesty?