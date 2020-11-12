Eloquii Taps Plus-Size Hijabi Model Leah Vernon As The Face Of Its New Line

This way of looking at fashion is hardly new for Vernon. "I use fashion as a way to rebel,” she says. “As a fat, Black Muslim who grew up in Detroit, I never felt that I could fully express myself due to society's constraints on people who look like me. Now that I've tasted the freedom of being my true and authentic self, fashion is definitely something that I use as a tool to express myself unapologetically.” And while 2020 won’t see her changing that mindset, she does see it as an opportunity to share her unapologetic way of thinking with the world, something that Eloquii is helping her do with this partnership: “We are fighting to include marginalised voices, not only in the retail hemisphere, but in all industries, so for a fat, Black, and very Muslim influencer to collaborate with such an iconic brand, it’s game-changing.”