It's no secret that the fashion industry is lacking when it comes to serving plus size shoppers. Most designers don't offer sizes above a 10/12, despite the fact that the average American woman is between a size 16 and 18. Even the brands that do practice size inclusivity still fall short. Some retailers only sell their plus size pieces online, and not in stores. Others house plus size items in a totally different section of the store, reinforcing the idea that curvy shoppers aren't welcome or valued. It makes shopping for clothes as a plus size woman a harrowing experience, even as the collective market represents over $20 billion in buying power.