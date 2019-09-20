It's no secret that the fashion industry is lacking when it comes to serving plus size shoppers. Most designers don't offer sizes above a 10/12, despite the fact that the average American woman is between a size 16 and 18. Even the brands that do practice size inclusivity still fall short. Some retailers only sell their plus size pieces online, and not in stores. Others house plus size items in a totally different section of the store, reinforcing the idea that curvy shoppers aren't welcome or valued. It makes shopping for clothes as a plus size woman a harrowing experience, even as the collective market represents over $20 billion in buying power.
With that being said, there are a few plus size brands leading the charge. One such retailer is ELOQUII, a beloved brand known for its expert fit and top-notch style. Yesterday, Refinery29 announced a new history-making collab with ELOQUII, the first-ever crowdsourced plus size collection. Dubbed The Weekender, the 27-piece collection was designed to fit all your weekend needs, from slinky slip dresses and leopard print skirts to boyfriend jeans and leather moto jackets — all available in sizes 12 to 28.
"My words were put into action," one of the 29 chosen ambassadors, or 'The Weekenders,' says in the campaign's video. "I feel very proud of that." Another revels in the fact that the design team went into this process keeping women's feelings and expectations at the forefront of their minds.
This sentiment wasn't just felt by the ambassadors, but also by the team creating the collection. "The Weekender is not just a clothing line to me," Refinery29 Senior Creative, Laura Delarato says. "This is my love letter to every plus-size woman who never felt heard in her style wants. This is for every girl who was told she could only shop in the accessory section. This is for her, by her, and made with her at the forefront of every decision.”