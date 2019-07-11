Is it just us, or does a new sale seem to pop up daily? We're used to the big ones: Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter, Shopbop, but now, almost every brand is choosing to slash their prices and lead us to temptation in July. With this many sales, it'll be a wonder if we have a dime left to our names by the end of summer. But even knowing this, when the email arrived reading "Eloquii's Semi-Annual Clearance Starts Now," all that resisting went straight out the window.
This week, our go-to for stylish plus-size finds — from on-trend swimwear to office appropriate dresses — announced their long-awaited semi-annual clearance sale. And between you and me, it's nothing to wait on. Here's the deal: from now until supplies last, hundreds of items are up to 80% off at Eloquii and when you use the code "SALE2019" on select styles, you can get an additional percentage off, up to 40%. Yeah, it's that good. Get a head start with 17 of our favorite finds from Eloquii's semi-annual clearance in the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.