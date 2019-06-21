The 17 Best Finds From Net-A-Porter's One Day Summer Sale

Gird your loins — Net-A-Porter's having (another) sale. Just a few weeks after the luxury e-tailer went full red, slashing their prices on everything from Ganni dresses to Prada sandals, they're back at it for round two. But unlike their beloved spring sale, there's no time for dawdling with this one. Why? Because this beloved 20% off sale ends when the clock strikes midnight.
For one day only, Net-A-Porter's marking down a whopping 3,837 summer pieces by 20% when you use the code JUNE21, meaning that all those By Far strappy sandals, Cecilie Bahnsen sundresses, and pearl-embossed Éliou barrettes can be yours for 80% of the original price. Click through our favorite picks from the sale in the slideshow ahead.
