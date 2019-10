Enter ELOQUII : the trend-driven fashion brand for women sizes 14+ that, for the first time in its five-year history, crowdsourced an entire collection, in collaboration with Refinery29. The result is a capsule of outfits that embody the spirit and tenacity of the women who wear them. What do we mean by "crowdsourcing"? After surveying more than 1,000 women across the U.S. and hosting three digital forums with 29 Ambassadors, Refinery29 x ELOQUII led the design of the collection, made for sizes 12 to 28, with feedback from the community itself. Joining forces with our Ambassadors — who had a hand in designing the collection from start to finish — we were able to create something from scratch that is as authentic as it is stylish. For women who have historically been left out of trending fashions and sample sizing, that's no small thing.