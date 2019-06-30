How The Female-Driven Modesty Movement Is Changing The Way Women Dress

Also found in D3, just a few floors below Dior and directly across from Burberry, are the offices of Guenez’s The Modist, a movement which serves a global conservative audience, from a faith-oriented luxury shopper in Jeddah to a trend-conscious businesswoman in Dallas. From the tiered ruffles of a Jenny Packham gown to the striking geometry of a JW Anderson tunic shirt, the options are dazzling and abundant. Plus, each item is carefully selected to honour The Modist’s core mission of uniting women everywhere — regardless of age, belief, or ethnicity — based on their shared interest in dressing beautifully. It is yet another way for this online community of women to connect and expand.