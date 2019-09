How The Female-Driven Modesty Movement Is Changing The Way Women Dress

That confidence is manifesting itself in the explosive rise of social media stars like Dina Torkia and Leah Vernon , who wear their modesty with pride and have fostered a dynamic online community of like-minded followers. Because of a lack of diversity in both traditional media and retail, these influencers turned to social media to engage with other underrepresented women. Ten years ago, at a time when low-rise jeans and crop tops were all the rage, Torkia was one of the first in the UK to start blogging and sharing modest styling tips, garnering millions of YouTube views and a devoted fanbase. Vernon is a plus-size model and writer whose body-positive activism has amassed legions of fans across social media. She was even honoured as part of the de Young Museum’s Contemporary Muslim Fashions exhibit in San Francisco for her eclectic style.