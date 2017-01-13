The modest fashion set may be a niche fashion subculture but their silhouettes and aesthetics dovetail exactly with what’s happening within the bigger fashion industry. Many of the most relevant looks from the past few years could be considered modest: Vetements' long-sleeved floral maxi-dresses, Céline’s oversized suiting, The Row’s dresses-over-pants layering, Miu Miu’s Victorian-style blouses, and Gucci’s nerdy pussybow separates. Walk into any fast-fashion shop, and you’ll be sure to see riffs on these shapes, with long cardigans, roomy pants, high-necked tops, and maxi-dresses. And yes, while some of these clothes are “modest” in hue as well as length and cut, there may be pieces that would look at home on an exhibitionist. Covered in embellishments and constructed in bold, look-at-me colours and prints, these are clothes for women who want to dress up, not down. You could argue that, in a way, there’s nothing modest about them.