Women Who Sweat Excessively Explain How They Manage It

"Being sweaty honestly ruins my life, my mum is exactly the same. It’s worse if I have to rush to a meeting or date or something. By the time I arrive I just feel so sweaty and hot – especially on my hands, feet and face. If it’s a warm day, I’ll give myself extra time to sit with a fan and cool down before I meet up, which sounds crazy but when people see me in full sweat mode, they get it.