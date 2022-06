Women Who Sweat Excessively Explain How They Manage It

"I use a gel called Neat 3B Face Saver Gel to stop my face from sweating – it needs to be reapplied throughout the day and feels dry, like wearing deodorant on your face. It doesn’t totally stop me sweating but it definitely reduces it. I’ve tried wipes that are meant to do something similar as well but they didn’t work for me, I think because they don’t sit on your skin like the gel does. I think I’d have to get Botox for my scalp, which I’m not ready for just yet."