There's Nothing Cool About My Severe Night Sweats

Thirty-five-year-old art director Roxanne began experiencing night sweats around three years ago, and sought medical advice: "I asked my GP about it and he asked me if I had any other symptoms. When I said I didn't, he then didn't seem very bothered about it. He sent me for blood work tests, but nothing unusual was found out of those and that was that." I ask how it affects her quality of life. "It’s not too disruptive, compared to what some of my friends experience," she says. "I think it would be more of an issue if I had a partner next to me, as that would be a bit off-putting for them perhaps. It doesn't wake me up too much. More of a slight annoyance than a big problem in my life. More washing to do!"