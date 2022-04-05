It’s Time For A Frank Conversation About Crotch Sweat

I know it is silly to get so wrapped up in this. It’s just a body doing what it does when you move it for this long. And naturally, not every fabric is going to be suited to mask your enthusiastic apocrine glands – the marketing of particular fabrics as ‘sweat-wicking’ is not for nothing. And yet, often any satisfaction I felt at running that long distance was usurped by a particularly regressive kind of humiliation. ‘Wetting yourself’ is fundamentally embarrassing. Even when you’re six and you just couldn’t get home from church fast enough so you had to wee in your garden (speaking from experience) you understand that this is something you should feel ashamed about.