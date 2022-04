It’s Time For A Frank Conversation About Crotch Sweat

Training for any kind of race or team sport will make you well acquainted with how your body sweats . It’s a general rule that you will sweat (unless, of course, you are a certain royal son) but how much and where often varies person to person. The type of sweat also varies around the body – places like your scalp and your armpit have apocrine sweat glands, while the majority of your body which has eccrine sweat glands. And it is the apocrine glands that secrete thicker sweat which, when mixed with bacteria, can have an odour. This is the sort of gland you can find in the crotch area. In fact, Chris Adigun, MD , a board-certified dermatologist based in North Carolina, previously told Women’s Health that “your groin is not really all that different from your underarm”. An interesting visual.