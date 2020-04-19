Trade In Your Underwired Bra For Something A Little More Comfortable

After weeks in self-isolation, you’ve probably figured out a working from home style that works for you. Whether that’s matching loungewear, a cropped cardigan or a floaty house dress, putting on clothes in the morning provides a sense of normalcy when our daily routines have been thrown off-kilter. But no matter what type of WFH ‘fit you’re wearing, there seems to be one commonality binding us together at this time: the decision to go braless.
For many, the freedom that comes with shedding the restrictions of an underwire is one of the few positive things to come out of quarantine (that and lots of banana bread). However, letting the girls hang loose isn’t for everybody, with some of us wanting at least a little bit of support to keep us feeling cosy and comfortable throughout the working day.
The solution? Swap the piles of padding and ungodly underwire for something smoother, softer and much more supportive. Enter: the bralette. Though many consider the bralette to be a feat of engineering designed solely for members of the IBTC (itty bitty titty committee), the latest brands are proving that not to be the case.
From out-and-out sexy lingerie brands like Savage x Fenty to super soft shapewear like Sloggi, the following underwear labels prove that we can all bask in the glory of non-wired bras, regardless of cup size. Click through the following slides to see our selection of cute and comfortable bras for sizes A to J.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.