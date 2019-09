I spent many of my formative years chanting ‘I must, I must, I must increase my bust’ while tensing my pec muscles (thanks for that one, Judy Blume ) in an effort to get my boobs to look as big and cleavage-y as the girls in magazines and on TV. But it didn’t work. And, actually, I’m glad it didn’t. I love having small boobs and I don’t want a bra to make them look any bigger than they actually are. Less of a shock to everyone involved when the bra comes off, too.WHY IS IT SO HARD TO PUT A BRA ON? I spent years fastening the clasp then pulling them over my head like a T-shirt. And years attempting to wrestle out of them mid-fumble. Not much ruins the mood more than getting tangled in your own bra while trying to get out of it. Believe me when I say a cup trapped under your armpit and one over your face is not a good look.The seams and outline (let alone the padding) show under your clothes and give you four boobs if ill-fitting. Not to mention the fact that the straps always, always freaking show. Strapless bras are even worse, leaving misshapen mounds under your clothes and slipping time and again further down your torso. Waist belt anyone?For years people have been claiming that not wearing a bra will make your boobs saggy. Turns out, the opposite may actually be true. Professor Rouillon conducted a study on 330 women aged 18-35 and found that those who wore bras risked not developing supporting breast tissues, leading to saggy boobs. Refinery29 confirmed this with a plastic surgeon who said: "For younger women, not wearing a bra will lead to increased collagen production and elasticity, which improves lift in a developing breast.”Enough said, really.The only time I ever feel envious of people who are wearing a bra is when I see them pull out cash and phones and whatever else from in between their boobs. But then again, my handbag does that pretty well, too.