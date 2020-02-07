Sexy Lingerie To Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Victoria's Secret is dead and in the big old year of 2020, we finally have lingerie that's as inclusive as it is sexy. Rihanna may have pushed for progress by having model Slick Woods, who was heavily pregnant at the time, walk her Savage x Fenty show in 2018, but a slew of smaller brands are making the lingerie scene so much more exciting, too.
From un-retouched models in campaigns to a wider range of sizes, the new lingerie comes in pretty pastels and sumptuous silks, and is so glorious you'll hesitate to cover it up. It's goodbye to bras and pants designed under the male gaze, and hello to undies made by and for bodies of all shapes and sizes.
Why wait for Valentine's Day or for someone else to buy you a set? Here are the lingerie brands getting us hot under the collar right now.