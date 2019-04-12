Slick Woods Talks To R29 About Coachella, Style & New Motherhood

But then Slick Woods is the ultimate original. Since being discovered by the model Ash Stymest at a LA bus stop in 2015, Woods has come to be known as one of the coolest models in the game. Outspoken and free spirited, her gap-toothed smile is now known the world over. On the eve of Coachella festival, we caught up with Slick at the UGG + Desert X party in Palm Springs to talk about festival style, motherhood and finally beating Gigi and Bella to a modelling award.