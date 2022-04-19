Shortlettes are available in S to 5X, a size-inclusive range that was important for Munson and grounded in her own personal experience. "Many brands only offer standard or plus which can size you out of favourite wardrobe staples," she says. "I am acutely aware of this as I have been sized medium to 2X in my adult life." In addition, the collection is priced affordably — all shortlettes are in the £25–£40 range depending on the style. The brand also offers customers one free replacement if the size they order isn't quite right. Munson explains that, for many customers, once they find the right size and style (with help from Undersummer's fit team), they'll often come back to get more pairs. "They [find they] need one for every day of the week and a second daily pair for nighttime," she says.