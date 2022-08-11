Honey, Our Place Shrunk The Always Pan

Since debuting in 2019, the sustainable cookware hub Our Place churned out a social media-famous eight-in-one pan, a beloved eight-in-one pot-like successor, a washable cast iron, and even a collab with Selena Gomez — which begs the question, what else could the brand possibly add to its plate? Well, apparently, it's mini pots and pans, specifically a baby Always Pan and a fun-size Perfect Pot.
Entering the ring at a formidable, excuse us, adorable 16.9 inches long, 8.5 inches wide, and 2.8 pounds, we have the tiny-but-mighty Mini Always Pan. And right behind the bite-size cookware, we have its partner in crime the Mini Perfect Pot with all the same measurements but with a 2.5-quart capacity and half a pound tacked on. These new additions made their way into Our Place's inventory just this morning and are set to ship in mid-August. Find out the key differences between each mini and their respective originals below.
What's the difference?
Our Place set the Always Pan under a shrink ray and out came a Mini Always Pan — other than the size and $30 off, there's not much difference (unless you count the slightly longer handle for maneuverability). You get the same nontoxic, nonstick ceramic cookware that replaces a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. It also allows you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store, and more just like its larger counterpart. However, the mini does not come with a scaled-down strainer like the original. You can still strain your dishes, thanks to the built-in spouts, and rest assured, the baby pan does come with the classic nesting beechwood spoon. Perhaps the biggest difference lies in the colorways. At the moment the mini comes in six different colors — Steam, Char, Blue Salt, Sage, Spice, Lavender — as opposed to the Always Pan's 12.
Our Place did apply a little more creative license when downsizing the Perfect Pot. Instead of two helper handles on both sides, the Mini Perfect Pot features one handle and the design is more akin to a sauce pot. Unlike with the Perfect Pot, you cannot pop your miniature in the oven as it will not make it out alive. That being said, the function potential is still stellar — feel free to boil, stew, stir, whip, steam, strain, pour, serve, and store food with your dish. Plus, it still replaces a saucepan, saucier, sauce pot, soup pot, stewpan, steamer, strainer, and spoon rest just like the OG. This pot also comes in the same six colorways as the Mini Always Pan while the standard Perfect Pot features 10.
What can I cook with the Mini Always Pan and the Mini Perfect Pot?
The world is still your oyster with the minis, Our Place simply amped up the convenience factor. In the retailer's press release co-founder Shiza Shahid explained, "The minis are everything you've come to love about Our Place cookware, but now in a smaller size designed for versatility and convenience.” Per the announcement, these itty-bitty kitchen essentials are perfect for quick eggs in the morning or a myriad of side dishes. Quite frankly, it sounds as though the Always Pan is Santa Claus and the minis are Santa's little helpers. Which, speaking of, either of these Our Place newbies would make for excellent gifts.
All in all, the Mini Always Pan and the Mini Perfect Pot belong in college dorms, studio apartments, a suitcase, or simply alongside an Always Pan and Perfect Pot. We look forward to seeing what Our Place brings to the table next time...perhaps oversized?
