There are certain items that we just know will go viral as soon as we see them. They're on-trend, culturally relevant, and irresistibly Instagram-worthy (and they don't break the bank). The latest accessory to check all those boxes? Poolside's personalized straw bags, which as the name implies, are sure to pop up poolside in your neck of the woods this summer.



Available exclusively at Moda Operandi, the bags are the perfect size for all your summer essential. They feature thick rope handles in your color of choice, which coordinate with whatever hue your heart desires for the customized text. From sassy rap lyrics to cheeky sayings, it's almost impossible to decide what to get embroidered on this summer-ready tote to make it all your own. One thing's for sure, though: This chance to put an Insta-worthy touch on this ideal pool-to-beach bag won't last long. These guys are sure to sell out and, as you know if you shop Moda Operandi often, the site's trunk shows don't last forever.



So, if you've found yourself feeling blah about that old canvas tote you've been sporting for one weekend too long, click on though to personalize your Poolside bag and shop some similar alternatives. (Hint: They make a pretty stellar birthday or bridal-shower present for friends, too.)