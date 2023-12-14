How Cuyana Made The Work Tote An It Bag

Beyond their functionality, Cuyana has also not compromised on size. In the late 2010s, when the mini bag craze took over, the brand stuck it out with large handbags. Even when mini versions were added, like the mini System Tote, the size — nearly 12 inches wide — was still meant to carry it all. Gallardo and Shah pride themselves on this consistency, which alongside its quality and minimalist designs, is one of the brand’s biggest values: “Brands get built through time and through delivering consistently.”