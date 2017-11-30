All Of The Handbags To Buy, In One Convenient Place

We tend to look at shopping for a handbag a bit differently than we do shopping for other items. Our closet can be stocked with impulse denim buys, shelves of statement shoes, and rows of assorted dresses, but purchasing the right carryall is a little more revered. Maybe it's that they tend to get more mileage than your average item, but unless you're Kris Jenner and have a closet full of Birkin bags to rotate out weekly, most of us tend to stick to one to two bags for months at a time. (And if you are a frequent purse changer, I'd like to know how you magically avoid always leaving your wallet or keys in the wrong one).