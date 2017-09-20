15 Totes That'll Fit Everything (& We Mean Everything)

We’re very aware we’ve been on the mini-bag train for some time now. They’re (super) cute, they’re minimal, and they make for great photographs. But even we can recognize that they’re not always the most functional option. For every time we need just a chapstick and a credit card, there are five that we need a laptop, gym shoes, and an emergency makeup case.
When your day maps out a trek from a morning workout to the office to post-work drinks, you're going to need a bag that somehow fits everything for all the above. And that's where the beloved tote bag slides in. Wider and taller than your average purse, the shopper is a magic Mary Poppins carryall in disguise. Work-appropriate and size-appropriate, it's the quality bag everyone needs on their list.
Ahead, we've rounded up 15 picks that'll hold it all — and more.