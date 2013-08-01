In a world of compact, strapless, and fashion-over-function everything, sometimes our bags are less carryall than they are carry-one-thing. To embrace the bag-lady lifestyle (with pride), we’ve found 10 messenger bags that will fit more than a mobile and soothe any sore shoulder without mimicking the neighborhood mailman.
From satchels à la Indiana Jones to Horowitz-approved book bags, these finds are equipped for anything from a night out to a weekend away. So, welcome back, wallets and wardrobe changes, and goodbye to itsy-bitsy coin purse replicas.