Gone are the days of barely-there jewelry and simple slip-on shoes. This past Fashion Month, we saw tons of wearable trends that nodded at every variety of personal style. But, there was one thing that the shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris had in common: a more-is-more approach to accessorizing. And if this season's heels, bags, sunglasses, and more are any indication, it's safe to say that the end of fashion's obsession with minimalism is, in fact, very near. Truth be told, we're pretty damn excited about it; piling on lots of pieces is just more fun.
From seriously oversized dangling earrings to crazy-cool statement handbag straps, these 12 bold accessory trends (fresh off the runway) are about to take your wardrobe to the next level. These finishing touches may feel a little foreign to your straightforward style, but that's the point. Take a deep breath, embrace their "wow" factor, and let them take you way out of your comfort zone. Your spring wardrobe is ready for the boost.
From seriously oversized dangling earrings to crazy-cool statement handbag straps, these 12 bold accessory trends (fresh off the runway) are about to take your wardrobe to the next level. These finishing touches may feel a little foreign to your straightforward style, but that's the point. Take a deep breath, embrace their "wow" factor, and let them take you way out of your comfort zone. Your spring wardrobe is ready for the boost.