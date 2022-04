How Brides Can Repurpose Their Wedding Dresses After Tying The Knot

For brides who want to keep and rewear their wedding dress, it has become popular to dye it a different color. In 2021, when wedding ceremonies and parties were resuming amid the pandemic, several brides reached out to Tung with a custom request: “They were interested in SVNR's slip dress in white and asked if they could come back to see if they could dye it after.” With silk being one of the easiest fabrics to re-dye, Tung says that it was a simple request to accommodate. Now she is offering dyeing services for brides who similarly wish to change the color of their dress after the nuptials.