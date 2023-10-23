R29 Readers Get A Discount On These Confidence-Boosting Jumpsuits

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off jumpsuits at Alex Mill using our promo code REFINERYJS15, now through October 29.
Raise your hand if you love a jumpsuit. Now raise your hand if love a jumpsuit that's equally versatile, stylish, and comfortable. Oh, and would it be too much to ask that it also be built to last? Finding a flattering option that ticks all those boxes can feel nearly impossible, which probably helps explain the popularity of Alex Mill's jumpsuits. Here’s a quick rundown of the well-crafted essentials brand: It started up in New York City in 2012, with its shirts quickly growing a cult following, and gained more popularity in 2019 with the help of a new co-creator who you can thank for some of your favorite Madewell, Gap, and J.Crew clothing. The brand’s bestsellers include elevated basics and outerwear, like its Sherpa work jacket that always sells out. Selena Gomez was actually seen wearing an Alex Mill jacket in Only Murders In The Building along with the brand’s short-sleeve jumpsuit, which gives serious Rosie The Riveter bad-bitch vibes.
We’re personally fans of one-and-done jumpsuits over here, and Affiliate Fashion Writer Vivien Lee can attest to the “effortlessly cool” Alex Mill short jumpsuit style. So we figured you’d want in on a sweet 15% off deal to cart up your own jumpsuit. Whether you’re looking for a style to wear on Sunday farmers market outings, to the office, to lounge around the house in, or even pink options that’ll have you channeling Barbie overtaking the patriarchy, there’s a host of options ready to boost your confidence and style.
Read on to learn more about the jumpsuit that started it all (which I was able to try!) as well as new fall jumpsuits that make for the ultimate cozy season essentials.
Alex Mill's "OG 15-second outfit" comes in the form of this vintage-inspired cotton jumpsuit. While I'd say it took me a little longer than 15 seconds to secure the seven hidden front buttons, it took me drastically less time than it normally does to put together an outfit. I immediately looked chic and cool (if I do say so myself) and felt confident to take on the day. I also appreciate the soft, lightweight fabric, which was a welcomed contrast to stiff jumpsuits I've worn in the past. Plus, it has four (I repeat, four!) pockets.
I opted for the classic deep black jumpsuit, but this style is also available in a creamy off-white shade as well as several blue and green hues. It also has one of the broader size ranges on-site, available in XXS through XXL. While I typically go for larges (10/12) in bottoms because of my wider hips, I opted for a medium in this jumpsuit because I could tell there was some stretch and it seemed to run slightly large. Apart from the hip measurements, the rest (chest, waist, etc.) were slightly larger than my own, so while I was nervous that it would be snug around my hips, it actually offered a relaxed fit throughout that wasn't too tight or too baggy anywhere. And this jumpsuit got bonus points for the adjustable tabs at the waist. I wore it on the looser option, but I can make them one notch tighter when I want a super cinched waist. The 26" inseam was also perfect for my 5'3" frame, but would offer a cool cropped length if you're taller.
But don't just take my word (and adoration) for it. Alex Mill customers have made it a bestseller for a reason. "I don't know how they've done it, but it's perfect. Comfortable yet pulled together looking, and super flattering," one reviewer commented. I've personally only worn this jumpsuit a couple of times, but another shopper shared that the wrinkle-free fabric "looks like new every time I wear it." Some have also said they own several Alex Mill jumpsuits and haven't looked back.
Onto a new arrival: An elevated version of the Standard Jumpsuit that can easily transition from a daytime to nighttime look. What's the difference, you ask? This long-sleeve jumpsuit is made from even smoother and drapey-er cotton, has a hidden zipper rather than buttons, features a belt that you can cinch to your heart's desire, and has a longer inseam perfect for heels and boots. And it's already selling quickly, with low stock or waitlist statuses in the bright cobalt blue option.
If the classic jumpsuits above don't tickle your fancy, then maybe a cotton-wool blend one will. Perfect for fall and winter festivities (or for lounging around the house), this sweater jumpsuit is the upscale version of a onesie you never knew you needed. The fabric, which one customer notes was "not light, yet not heavy," exposed buttons, matching belt, and extra-deep pockets are all welcomed details. Another customer declared it the "perfect combo of chic and cozy." It's available in camel, black, and heather grey, and I'm a little bit obsessed with all of them.
But if you're looking for something even more luxurious — that may give your favorite luxury sweater some competition —Alex Mill also just released a 100% cashmere sweater jumpsuit. That's extra warmth and extra coziness that we can get behind.
More Alex Mill Jumpsuits
