This Best-Selling Alex Mill Sherpa Jacket Is Back In Stock For Fall

"The Sherpa work jacket was designed as the fall version of our favorite (and very popular) Britt work jacket ," an Alex Mill rep tells Refinery29. "We always want to design pieces that are stylish, emotional, and easy so that our customers can wake up, get dressed, look cool, and not have to overthink it. It is really as simple as that!" (On the topic of ease, the Alex Mill team tipped us off that Selena Gomez wears the Sherpa Work Jacket during the last season of On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing.)