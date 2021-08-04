You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
What do Naomi Watts, Sydney Sweeney, Oprah, Jessica Alba, and Jenna Dewan all have in common? Other than mega-stardom (obviously), they have each been spotted in the same utility-inspired garment capable of launching whoever is wearing it — celeb or otherwise — towards new heights of perfectly executed, I-just-threw-this-on sort of look. If you haven't already, meet the Alex Mill standard jumpsuit: a whole-look-in-one wardrobe staple that's popular among A-listers and regular folks alike. It’s casual, it’s cool, and it marries fashion with function effortlessly. And with summer in full swing, the sustainable brand's short-sleeve take on the trend is especially hot at the moment. So hot, in fact, that it's been out of stock since April. That is, until right now.
That means you're pretty much just $168 away from joining the ranks of the aforementioned style stars. It comes back to cyber shelves in two colorways that will also transition perfectly to fall, Faded Olive and Dark Navy. Plus, the jumpsuit, like most things Alex Mill, is known for being built to last. The label's design ethos is "not more clothes, but the right clothes," which means durability is woven into the fabric of its design.
If you’ve got summer sundress ennui, consider this an equally effortless alternative. Style it with a pair of chunky sandals or some white sneakers for a warm-weather outing, and then layer it under an oversized cardigan or leather jacket with combat boots as temperatures begin their inevitable post-Labor Day decline. The jumpsuit has got generous pockets for your iPhone, snack, Nintendo Switch, or whatever other reasonably-sized knick-knack you like to keep at the ready. And, with a five out of five rating on the Alex Mill website, happy customers suggest it’s an outfit you can count on.
"I looove this jumpsuit and am having great difficulty not buying it in all colors. It’s really cute on and so so comfortable. I’m not usually into any stretch but this has the teensiest amount and it really takes it to the next level of comfort. Buy this jumpsuit!!" writes one. "I am a jumpsuit fanatic and this one has been my favorite while pregnant (second trimester). It will also be great postpartum!” says another. Sold yet? Just be sure to act fast, because these celebrity-approved compliment magnets won't stay around for long.
