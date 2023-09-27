ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Sales
Head To J.Crew's Up-To-60%-Off Sale For Cozy Fall Sweaters, Jackets, & More

Vivien Lee
Last Updated September 27, 2023, 8:26 PM
Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew.
Nothing is better than a fall sale right at the start of the season. It's the most convenient time to restock on cozy sweaters and longer-length dresses before the leaves start changing. Luckily, J.Crew has all the styles you would ever need, and it's offering 50% off select full-price fall pieces and 60% off sale items with the promo code SHOPNOW through October 3.
However, a quick warning: J.Crew's fall sale isn't for the faint-hearted, as there are over 1,400 styles. That's why we've handpicked our favorite pieces, including cable-knit sweaters, reversible puffers, pajama sets, elevated basics like silk camisoles, and more. We also made sure not to skip past some of the brand's best fall boots. So, take a break and peruse one of the best fashion sales of the season.
Fall Sweaters

J.Crew
Ruffleneck Merino Wool-blend Sweater
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cable-knit Puff-sleeve Crewneck Sweater
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Sequin Sweater-polo
$38.00$94.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Pearl Embellished Cotton Cable-knit Sweater
$47.20$117.99
J.Crew
Fall calls for all the fabulous knits you can get your hands on, and J.Crew is offering to be your guiding ship. Sail on, my friend.

Fall Dresses

J.Crew
Smocked Button-up Mini Dress
$114.00$228.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Relaxed-fit Short-sleeve Baird Mcnutt Iris...
$47.20$117.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Gwyneth Luster Charmeuse Slip Dress In Tin...
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Pleated A-line Chino Dress
$30.00$74.99
J.Crew
Until you assemble a fully curated wardrobe, choose the easy one-and-done route with fall dresses. You can layer with all the upcoming outerwear.

Versatile Fall Jackets

J.Crew
Reversible Puffer Jacket With Primaloft®
$144.00$288.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
New Perfect Lightweight Jacket
$60.00$149.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Quilted Lady Jacket With Primaloft®
$89.00$178.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Blazer-jacket In Chino
$79.00$158.00
J.Crew
Raise your hand if you're excited to style all the versatile fall jackets this season. *frantically waves hand in the air*

Elevated Basics

J.Crew
Slim-fit Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen Shirt
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Ruffle-collar Long-sleeve Shirt In Striped...
$39.75$79.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Carrie V-neck Camisole In Silk
$64.00$128.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cropped Garçon Shirt In Stripe
$44.75$89.50
J.Crew
Rather than investing in an item you'll only wear once every few months, feel luxe daily in elevated basics of silk and vintage ribbing.

Athleisure

J.Crew
Cloudstretch Flared Leggings
$30.00$74.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Full-zip Active Anorak In Checkerboard
$50.00$124.99
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cloudstretch Scoopneck Sports Bra
$29.75$59.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cloudstretch Flared Sports Skirt
$34.75$69.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Sports Bra In Liberty® Karen's Choice Fabric
$18.00$44.99
J.Crew
Work out in style with J.Crew's whimsical patterned athleisure wear, or give your worn-out set an upgrade with all the other sports bras, skirts, and leggings.

Pajamas

J.Crew
Eco Dreamiest Long-sleeve Pajama Set In Gr...
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Eco Dreamiest Short-sleeve Pajama Set
$44.75$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Long-sleeve Cotton Poplin Boxer Short Set ...
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Long-sleeve Cotton Poplin Boxer Short Set
$33.60$83.99
J.Crew
An old college T-shirt and boxer shorts are great, but matching pajama sets hold immense power. You'll feel polished as soon as you go to sleep and the second you wake up. It's the ultimate way to treat yourself before you dive into your skin-care routine.

Accessories

J.Crew
Classic Italian Leather Belt With Twisted ...
$29.75$59.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Cabana Oversized Sunglasses
$39.75$79.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Calf Hair Belt In Leopard
$32.50$65.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Lakeside Tortoise Shell Sunglasses
$39.75$79.50
J.Crew
Bring your fall ensembles together with sleek sunglasses and chic belts.

Jewelry

J.Crew
Double-strand Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$49.00$98.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Dainty Gold-plated Layered Necklace
$14.75$29.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Lightweight Sculpted Hoop Earrings
$24.00$48.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Metallic Ball Earrings
$24.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings
$24.75$49.50
J.Crew
Curate head-to-toe J.Crew 'fits by choosing an elegant pearl necklace or sculpted earrings to tie everything together.

Shoes

J.Crew
Convertible Leather Clogs
$99.00$198.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Piper Ankle Boots In Italian Croc-embossed...
$149.00$298.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Trainers In Metallic Colorblock
$59.00$118.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Piper Ankle Boots In Metallic Leather
$139.00$278.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Anya Mary Jane Flats In Metallic
$89.00$178.00
J.Crew
There are numerous trends to participate in this fall, like fall boots, and sneakers, especially in metallic colors.
