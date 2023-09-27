Head To J.Crew’s Up-To-60%-Off Sale For Cozy Fall Sweaters, Jackets, & More

Nothing is better than a fall sale right at the start of the season. It's the most convenient time to restock on cozy sweaters and longer-length dresses before the leaves start changing. Luckily, J.Crew has all the styles you would ever need, and it's offering 50% off select full-price fall pieces and 60% off sale items with the promo code SHOPNOW through October 3.
However, a quick warning: J.Crew's fall sale isn't for the faint-hearted, as there are over 1,400 styles. That's why we've handpicked our favorite pieces, including cable-knit sweaters, reversible puffers, pajama sets, elevated basics like silk camisoles, and more. We also made sure not to skip past some of the brand's best fall boots. So, take a break and peruse one of the best fashion sales of the season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fall Sweaters
Fall calls for all the fabulous knits you can get your hands on, and J.Crew is offering to be your guiding ship. Sail on, my friend.
Fall Dresses
Until you assemble a fully curated wardrobe, choose the easy one-and-done route with fall dresses. You can layer with all the upcoming outerwear.
Versatile Fall Jackets
Raise your hand if you're excited to style all the versatile fall jackets this season. *frantically waves hand in the air*
Elevated Basics
Rather than investing in an item you'll only wear once every few months, feel luxe daily in elevated basics of silk and vintage ribbing.
Athleisure
Work out in style with J.Crew's whimsical patterned athleisure wear, or give your worn-out set an upgrade with all the other sports bras, skirts, and leggings.
Pajamas
An old college T-shirt and boxer shorts are great, but matching pajama sets hold immense power. You'll feel polished as soon as you go to sleep and the second you wake up. It's the ultimate way to treat yourself before you dive into your skin-care routine.
Accessories
Jewelry
Curate head-to-toe J.Crew 'fits by choosing an elegant pearl necklace or sculpted earrings to tie everything together.
Shoes
There are numerous trends to participate in this fall, like fall boots, and sneakers, especially in metallic colors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.