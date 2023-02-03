We asked Black moms, Black women, Black celebrities, and more — one thing is for sure: running a Black business is no easy task. Especially in an era where mega-retailers dangle two-day shipping and cross-category carts in front of our eyes at all hours of the day. Of course, we implore you to shop small — especially small Black-owned businesses — but that doesn't always have to mean scouting Instagram for the next indie fav. Retailers like Nordstrom can be excellent sources for discovering emerging brands, and the brands themselves often benefit from exposure to a wider audience. Plus, knowing these small businesses have the Nordstrom stamp of approval makes it that much easier to hit the "buy" button.
From effective skincare to sensual lingerie, and luxury wine glasses to high-end handbags, these Black-owned businesses are constantly churning out innovative creations. Plus, each founder has their own unique story. BeautyStat's CEO Ron Robinson, for example, got his start crafting best-selling Clinique products. Meanwhile, Estelle Colored Glass' founder Stephanie Summerson Hall named her booming brand after her antique-obsessed grandmother. The brands are countless, the products are worthwhile, and the stories behind these Black-owned businesses prove that your purchases can feel a little more special when you know more about where they come from.
