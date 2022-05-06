We Asked 5 Black Moms On What It’s Like To Run A Business (& A Family)

About The Family:

Steele is the mother to 7-month-old Chess Peace Beasley and although he's new to the industry, he's one of her driving forces day to day. "I have a 7-month-old baby boy so he doesn’t have a hand in the business just yet," Steele told Refinery29. "However he’s my biggest joy and is what keeps me going on the daily. I actually came back to work just two weeks after having him because the life of a mom and a business owner keeps you extra busy. I’d definitely say Chess, although just a baby, gives me all the emotional support I need both with my business and in life. We’ve achieved such great things since the brand launch in 2018, but we still felt something was missing in our family — our beautiful son!"