While Riccardo Tisci has never made it clear just how politically active he is (at least publicly), with the Amazon rainforest burning Greta Thunberg sailing the Atlantic sea, and Extinction Rebellion taking over The Strand , in order to feel truly contemporary, global brands must align themselves with the cultural zeitgeist. With the climate crisis at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, Burberry’s carbon-neutral pledge is just one of many signs that the brand is reflective of current culture — both on and off the catwalk.