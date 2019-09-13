Extinction Rebellion Wants To End London Fashion Week – But Will It Change Anything?

While the LFW protests may be the most visible action taken by XR against the fashion industry, they're certainly not the first. The group has called for a total fashion boycott, urging people to take part in a yearlong ban on buying new clothes. When I meet members of XR to discuss their intentions for action at London Fashion Week, they explain their three demands on the government: tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, act now to halt biodiversity loss by 2025, and create and be led by a citizens’ assembly. "The feeling is that demanding the BFC to cancel London Fashion Week is a big ask, but it becomes less of a big ask when you understand the context in which we’re asking it: once you know the truth, you’ll know what we need to do."