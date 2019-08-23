Sure, we still use eBay for flea market furniture, Etsy for niche birthday presents and Vestiaire Collective for secondhand Ganni finds, but Depop is undoubtedly where we buy the majority of our vintage fashion. Whatever your aesthetic – whether it's '00s internet goth or '70s Stevie Nicks wannabe – there's a Depop seller hunting down the best pieces for you to add to your wardrobe.
Depop's success (it serves 13 million people worldwide) is no surprise given our move away from fast fashion and towards a circular economy. Why buy new, harming the planet just to turn up to the function in the same Zara dress as everybody else, when you can give a secondhand, one-of-a-kind frock a new lease of life?
Sometimes though, you don't want to shop through an app and have to work out your exact measurements by the inch – you just want to try on the trousers and see if they fit. Luckily then, Depop has launched a physical space in Selfridges, meaning you can thrift to your heart's content without dealing with shipping nightmares or sizing issues. Running from August until the end of October, Depop Space Selfridges will be the brand's first IRL retail space this side of the Atlantic (it's already been hosted in NYC and LA).
Every week, a different Depop seller, each with their own USP – from Aaliyah-esque '00s cargo trousers to '90s Courtney Love babydolls – will be selling their wares in store, with a curated selection also available online.
Ahead of the launch, we spoke to five of Depop's biggest vintage sellers about their best find, what they're on the lookout for, and the things customers definitely shouldn't say when trying to cop a deal.