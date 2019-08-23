Sometimes though, you don't want to shop through an app and have to work out your exact measurements by the inch – you just want to try on the trousers and see if they fit. Luckily then, Depop has launched a physical space in Selfridges, meaning you can thrift to your heart's content without dealing with shipping nightmares or sizing issues. Running from August until the end of October, Depop Space Selfridges will be the brand's first IRL retail space this side of the Atlantic (it's already been hosted in NYC and LA).