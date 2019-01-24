Got the January blues? Bored of *trying* to be healthy and it getting dark at 4pm? If we’re anywhere near the mark, why not gather that money you were gifted over the Christmas holidays, because it’s time to refresh your wardrobe and start the year as you mean to go on.
Our first and only stop is Vestiaire Collective – the destination for fashion insiders the world over – with an impressive catalogue of hardly worn, timeless pieces and on-trend brands that are having a real moment. It’s also the perfect place to list your first signature handbag, or that sparkly dress you always try on but never step out of the house wearing.
We asked five Refinery29 staffers to share the pieces they’re consciously shedding and the pre-loved investment items on their wish lists this month.