The collective consensus is that we’re approaching the sequel enthusiastically but also bracing ourselves for a dystopia that mirrors our reality a little too closely for comfort. When asked how she felt about her narrative and the image of the handmaids being used as a tool for protest , Atwood said: "That is what has happened and we will wait to see what happens next, but none of this would be happening unless countries were putting people in charge of women’s bodies who are not those women. So, if everything were fair and equitable and the government really was by consent of the governed, only potentially pregnant women would be able to vote on these matters."