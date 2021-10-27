The Best Parkas Most Loved By Chic, Sub-Zero Folks

Are you feeling the nip in the air? The tingle in the breeze? The goosebumps on your skin? It means winter is rudely approaching and you best be prepared with durable outerwear that will keep you warm from the first snowfall to the still-frigid days in March (sorry).
Luckily, this year's offerings of women's parkas, down jackets, and winter puffers are impossibly stylish considering the sub-zero temps we’ll eventually have to deal with. And, if you're looking for a crash course in parka jargon, here are the main details to know: "Down" refers to small, wispy feathers that are generally used in puffers, which have traditionally been sourced in cruel and inhumane ways (which is why looking for "responsibly-sourced" feathers or "down alternative" is crucial). "Fill" is a number that measures the "fluffiness" level of a down product (basically, the higher the number, the more insulating it is).
While many of these coats are inevitably stuffed with fluff-tastic down fill, you can be rest assured that none of these will make you look like a total marshmallow (although, we do encourage cloud-like softness whenever possible). Ahead, we present 15 super-warm jackets ranging from the "legacy" styles of The North Face and L.L.Bean to the sleek and chic silhouettes from fan-fave fashion retailers like Madewell and Aritizia. Go on and file these under "absolute best women's parkas ever" because they also happen to be some of the highest-rated, most aesthetically pleasing styles that cold-weather people actually swear by. Now that’s chilling — in a good way!
The Classic (And Vegan) Black Parka
This can't-go-wrong puffer has a water-resistant outer shell, a removable hood (with removable faux fur trim), "comfort cuffs" that keep your hands warm, and is filled with 100% synthetic down polyester—all at a reasonable price from a trusted outdoor gear brand.
Best For: Soggy, wintry weather
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 810 reviews on cabelas.com
What They're Saying: "This jacket is everything I need it to be. I love how it covers my hips with ease; I find that fact alone adds a lot of warmth. It does a good job of blocking the wind and it stood up to a long walk at the beach in the rain. The water just beaded up. A surprising positive is the 'comfort cuffs' - they keep cold air from going up the sleeves and I find I don't wear gloves as often. I appreciate how easy it is to remove the fur around the hood (not my style) but otherwise the hood is excellent, and easy on/off. The collar stands up nicely to block wind and eliminate the need for wearing a scarf. Lastly, even though this jacket is well insulated, it is still soft and easy to move around in."
The Chicly Oversized Maxi Puffer
Many of the parkas you'll find in this roundup are serving warmth over serving looks — but, for shoppers who don't want to sacrifice style, this popular puffer from Nap Loungewear is a golden choice.
Best For: A street style moment
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 36 reviews on naploungewear.com
What They're Saying: "It is perfect for long walks on cold fall days, winter weekends spent playing in the snow and icy spring mornings when the sun is shining but the temps are low."
The Lightweight Sporty Parka
If you're looking for a flattering parka that is specifically designed to keep you warm and keep you dry during sweat-inducing outdoor activities, this lightweight jacket from Arc'teryx is it.
Best For: Wind protection and casual sports like running and hiking
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 296 reviews on arcteryx.com
What They're Saying: "Don’t think twice and go for it! I wanted to pack light for my Alaska trip in August! It kept me warm wherever needed, I was on the front deck for three hours during our Kenai Fjord national park glacier cruise, it was super windy, cold around 45 degrees and it drizzled at times but this jacket was like my own superhero. I was just wearing a cotton tee beneath. I got so many compliments! Worth the money. Needless to say, I love Arc’teryx!"
The Ultra Warm "Fashion" Parka
Aritzia's warmest outerwear is this slim-fit parka — available in an assortment of colors — that is filled with 100% responsibly sourced, 700+ fill-power goose down.
Best For: Temperatures down to -30°C / -22°F
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 191 reviews on aritzia.com
What They're Saying: "Perfect coat for cold Canadian winters! I love this coat. Even if I’m only wearing a thin shirt underneath, it keeps me warm. If it’s really cold (-15 or colder) I wear it with a sweater and never feel cold. It’s not too bulky so it still looks stylish, and I’ve got several compliments on the colour (smoky emerald green). The hood lining is so soft and the magnetic snaps are super convenient. The pockets are soft and deep. I’m about 5’4” and 120 lbs and the small fit perfectly. The shipping was also very fast, it arrived 3 days after I ordered it. If you buy this coat, you won’t be disappointed!"
The Silky-Smooth Luxury Puffer
Elevated basics company Jenni Kayne may be based in Los Angeles, but the brand still sure knows how to make a warm parka for chilly nights. Fans most love this puffer's sleek and luxurious hand feel.
Best For: California "winters"
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 12 reviews on jennikayne.com
What They're Saying: "This puffer is ultra-warm with a perfectly cozy shape. The black material is unlike anything I have ever seen, semi-glossed to perfection and silky to the touch. This is my new favorite cold-weather necessity."
The Low-Frills Hooded Parka
This parka boasts a 550-fill-power down insulation, making it great for super cold conditions. And, as reviewers mentioned, it's not so puffy that it also allows you to be mobile while behind the wheel.
Best For: Sub-zero temperatures
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 434 reviews on nordstrom.com
What They're Saying: "I got this for myself and started wearing it on Christmas day. It was 10 below zero. That weather continued for 10 days. Every part of me that was covered by the coat was warm. I knew it was cold because my legs and hands were cold but my body was warm. I couldn't believe it. This is the best coat ever! I have been wearing it continually since Christmas and I have no complaints. And it is so lightweight and so easy to move in. Also so comfortable in the car."
The Trend-Forward Parka
This puffer comes from Madewell, so you know it's got some stylish features like dolman sleeves, patch pockets, and a secret pocket for your phone.
Best For: Eco-conscious shoppers (the insulation is made from 20 recycled plastic bottles)
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 30 reviews on madewell.com
What They're Saying: "I have never written a review about anything ever but oh my god this jacket. It is a dream. I live in a freezing cold climate and this jacket keeps me dry and SO warm. And it is so stinking cute. Do yourself a favor and just buy it!!! I’m 5’7” and 140 pounds and the medium is definitely slightly large but I think that’s the style and I couldn’t go any smaller. I love love love."
The Flight Jacket-Inspired Parka
It's all in the details — there's a partial faux fur lining on the inside, a snorkel hood, a front storm flap, storm cuffs, tortoiseshell buttons, and Alpha Industries' signature "Remove Before Flight" red tag on the sleeve.
Best For: Utilitarian features, extreme cold weather
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 6 reviews on alphaindustries.com
What They're Saying: "The jacket is perfect for low temperatures. Very comfortable to drive, due to the style of its sleeves. Excellent quality! Very happy with my purchase."
The Toasty-Hood Parka
There are a lot of insulation features centered around the neck and head on this parka — you'll find plushy stuff lining the inner collar and hood. The rest of the parka is also lined, with half down and half feather fill.
Best For: A solid parka for around $100
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 103 reviews on nordstromrack.com
What They're Saying: "This coat had been fantastic for PNW winter and spring soccer and baseball games. It’s windproof and waterproof and the hood is also toasty. I ordered this and the north face coats and this one has a better silhouette and is less boxy."
The Amazon Parka With A Cult Following
With nearly 19K reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars, this Orolay jacket is a true runaway hit on Amazon. And, with a body fill of 90% duck down/10% duck feather and an extra-dense polyester density for windy days, it's not hard to see why people can't stop raving about this parka.
Best For: A highly rated option from Amazon
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 18,979 reviews on amazon.com
What They're Saying: "I love this jacket — no tightness, no wind getting from under the jacket, and no fabric stretching! I like the pockets, which can store my phone, purse, gloves, camera, and every other necessity for an outdoor trip. And it's super warm. I wore it with only a t-shirt and leggings and went outdoors when there was moderate snow and the temperature was -3 Celcius or 27 Fahrenheit outdoors. The surface is water-resistant and the snow glides away on the surface."
The Premium, Cold-Weather Parka
The price tag isn't cheap, but that's because this durable parka is meant to keep you forever warm. Insulating materials include a G-1000 Original and G-1000 HeavyDuty shell (a blend of polyester and cotton), a 100% nylon lining, and a Supreme Micoloft polyester padding. To top it all off, 500-fill down is filled in between.
Best For: A 500-fill down without the bulk
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 6 reviews on backcountry.com
What They're Saying: "Love this coat, ordered it just in time to keep me covered for the long, below-freezing temps we've been having for weeks on end. Fit is spot on for me, I am 5'7" 129 lbs and wear a medium in most tops and jackets. This thing left me with enough room for a sweater underneath without binding. It has a flattering fit also."
The Snow Athlete's Down Jacket
Perfect for getting active in, this sporty jacket from Columbia is made with responsibly sourced 550-fill-power down, an outer shell with thermal reflective technology that is both breathable and waterproof, and underarm venting that lets you air out your pits.
Best For: Snowsports like skiing and snowboarding
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 176 reviews on rei.com
What They're Saying: "I love the way this jacket forms to the curve of the waist so that it isn't boxy, but very flattering to a female shape. I wore this jacket skiing at a temperature ranging from 15-40 degrees Fahrenheit; I was perfectly comfortable with a very light base layer under the jacket. I think the fur around the hood adds a classy touch and I intend to buy this jacket in another color. I am very impressed with the quality and price of this jacket."
The Booty-Covering Snowboard Jacket
If you're looking for an action-ready parka that extends past your hips and butt, this insulated bestseller from Burton is a great choice. It's made with recycled insulation, a breathable and waterproof outer fabric, and plenty of nifty features like a removable waist gaiter.
Best For: Outdoor sporting, but with more coverage
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 117 reviews on burton.com
What They're Saying: "If you like a longer jacket, this is for you. It's perfect for not getting snow in anywhere. The hooded part when you zip it up even has extra so it's not super tight in the neck part. Perfect for U.P. winters. All in all I 100% recommend for everyday use!"
The Fleece-Lined Satin Parka
This mid-length parka is perfect if you can't decide between a shorter jacket or a longer one. It's stuffed with 500-fill-power down, has a fleece lining, hand-warming pockets on the side, and has a gorgeous overall satin sheen.
Best For: A midi-length coverage
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 275 reviews on nordstromrack.com
What They're Saying: "I needed a very warm jacket for a trip to Park City this January and this did the trick. It kept me perfectly comfortable in the cold weather, without making me sweaty hot. Plus side is that the pockets are lined with some kind of fleece that help to keep your hands warm, which is great as I have Raynaud's and my hands quickly react to cold temps. Fit true to size -- I am a size 4, and got the small. Still has plenty of room for big chunky sweaters underneath."
The Best Parka For Everyday Wear
Don't be fooled by the non-bulky silhouette — this parka can still handle extreme wetness and wind, although, this is probably best suited for everyday errands rather than weekend hiking trips. And, when this coat needs cleaning, you can simply toss it in the washer and drier.
Best For: Light-to-moderate activities
The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars and 2,750 reviews on llbean.com
What They're Saying: "Loved it so much that I bought a second one for our second house in northwest Indiana. My first house is in Chicago so I can’t get away from cold weather. Comfortable for me from about 10°F to 50°F. When it is warmer I merely unzip the coat and it works just fine. As far as the zippers go, there was a bit of a learning curve. You have to match everything up carefully. My experience has been that any garment that unzips from the bottom is trickier to operate. Nevertheless, I find it very convenient, especially in the longer garments."
