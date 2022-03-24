Bold Orange Is Spring’s Most Saturated — & Must-Try — Color Trend

Dopamine dressing — “happy fashion” made up of bright colors, statement prints, and party-inspired silhouettes — has been one of 2022’s biggest trends. If bright hues are the cure to help shoppers fight their way out of the emotional funk propelled by two years in a pandemic, then the bold orange color trend is the juicy medicine of choice for designers this spring.
Or at least that’s the memo coming from the spring 2022 runways, which featured ranging hues of orange, from soft sorbet colors to in-your-face neon shades. And, contrary to the (arbitrary) rules of fashion that tell us to reduce bold colors to mere “pops” in an outfit, this season designers went for it, with head-to-toe orange looks that are guaranteed to turn heads on the street. Or: help you blend in with the nearest construction site if you’re not looking for that type of attention.
Take, for example, the Proenza Schouler spring 2022 show, which included a bold orange monochrome suit or Versace's mesh orange dress, paired with equally citrus accessories. Collina Strada also bet big on the citrusy hue with several orange looks, including a dress with a high-low hemline, paired with cargo pants, while Prada and Christian Siriano showed their own versions of the LOD (that’s little orange dress for you).
Street style stars are also taking note: During Copenhagen Fashion Week fall 2022 in February, photographers captured attendees in bright hues of orange, paired with everything from hot pink to vibrant blue. Meanwhile, in the celebrity world, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose wore a dark orange one-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, while Ciara wore a monochrome bright citrus suit by David Koma on Instagram.
For styling the trend, take cues from Valentino’s and Bottega Venetta’s colorblocked looks that paired contrasting shades. Meanwhile, Proenza Schouler complemented its suit with a bold blue handbag, while Versace accessorized an orange mini dress with neon green tights and platform heels.
For neutral-loving dressers, this trend might seem like a hard adjustment. But thanks to the many monochrome set options, it’s easy to enter the colorful realm while maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. Take a look at some of the options below to try out the trend.
