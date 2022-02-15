Story from Fashion

10 Spring Fashion Trends To Shop Now

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Photo: Dan Lecca/courtesy of Ulla Johnson.
If you’re currently trying to get through the low temperatures outside, the spring 2022 fashion trends are here to help distract you from the cold. As tends to be the case with warmer-weather fashion, a carefree levity emanates through new-season designs suited to life’s many moments and moods. All to say, it’s not too early to start adding spring must-haves to your cart.
Y2K fashion — in the form of ultra-low-rise pants and micro-minis, halter necklines, and playful mix-and-match jewelry — continues to trend in full force. Then there is an abundance of platform shoes and twee styles (think: darling wares a la Zooey Deschanel and Taylor Swift) to take note of. Get inspiration from these drifts when it’s time to cue up springtime staples like lightweight layers and ankle- or toe-baring shoes for warmer weather. Along with some cool, casual pieces to wear on the weekends.
Ready for a vacation? Or at least wanting to embody a more leisurely, wanderlust vibe throughout the season? Thank designers like Ulla Johnson, Chloé, Altuzarra, Rejina Pyo, and Proenza Schouler. Each label, and many more this season, delivered dreamy, globe-trotter-status clothing and accessories ranging from brightly saturated tunics to artfully embellished maxi dresses. This spring's wishlist also includes fringe and crochet detailing and supersized tote bags you could just about fit into yourself.   
For lower-key sensibilities, closet classics like button-down shirts, blazers, easy knits, and trousers continue to get reinvented for the season with a fresh-never-boring feel you’ll lean on again and again. (Especially during those getting-dressed-in-five-minute panic modes we’ve all found ourselves in.) What’s more, this trend lends itself to life’s continued limbo status where we split our time between hibernating at home and actually doing things in the real world. As a result, you’re no doubt still figuring out the perfect half-dressed outfit that’s (decently) profesh on top for WFH days, and legitimate head-to-toe looks for IRL time spent with clients or colleagues. 
Ahead, a closer look at each of the biggest spring fashion trends for 2022 — with an edit to shop.

2022 Spring Trend: Y2K Yay

Photo: Courtesy of Miaou.
Y2K nostalgia lives on and is only going bolder in 2022. So live your best aughts-style life in daringly-low-rise bottoms, miniskirt suits, and “whale tail” pants if you’re really gutsy. Halters tops and dresses are big this season, as are cutouts — a continuing trend from 2021 that proves skin is still in, whether you go the spliced, cropped, or bra-top route. To top it all off, go with playful jewelry like multicolored beads layered with pearls. Go on, do the most. 
2022 Spring Trend: Vacation Mindset

Photo: Dan Lecca/courtesy of Ulla Johnson.
Ulla Johnson’s, Chloé’s, Gabriela Hearst’s, and Anna Sui’s spring collections all showcased pieces that work for everyday moments yet are ready for a getaway at a moment’s notice. Airy-as-ever dresses, crochet tops, and printed separates rendered in crisp cotton poplin are just a few key vacation-ready looks to try when emanating this trend. 
2022 Spring Trend: Big Bags, Huge

Photo: Courtesy of Khaite.
Big adieu to your minis for now; ultra-big bags are in for spring. From festive raffia to polished-for-work leather, labels like Khaite, Tory Burch, Marni all make a case for supersizing your next handbag. These carry-alls can also double as a stylish travel bag that’ll hold at least a few days’ worth of essentials should your luggage go missing.  
2022 Spring Trend: Romance Isn’t Dead

Photo: Dan Lecca/courtesy of Markarian.
A romantic Regency-core-meets-‘60s-era glamour aesthetic emerged from designer collections, including Markarian, Jason Wu, and Carolina Herrera. Floral dresses with fitted bodices and puff sleeves, ladylike suiting accessorized with pointed-toe heels and pearls, and bedecked bubble hems were accompanied by rhinestone earrings, all with a prim and proper feel that’ll get you excited to dress up again. 
2022 Spring Trend: Basics Reimagined

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander.
It’s a fact you can never have too many button-down shirts, well-tailored suits, classic sweaters, and neat trousers. Jil Sander, Peter Do, and Victoria Beckham, to name a few, championed clean lines and neutral colors to maximize versatility — though not without flickers of modernity, like a spliced back or uniquely-shaped collar. They also offered versions in colors like hot pink, yellow, and periwinkle should such shades call to you.
2022 Spring Trend: Twee Time

Photo: Greg Kessler/courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.
With a ripple effect sparked by Y2K mania, twee fashion is not only happening but an embrace-worthy trend for spring. We’re talking romantic collars and darling minis (Sandy Liang’s sweet-but-sculptural styles are good), loafers with socks, baby tees, and shrunken cardigans (Brandon Maxwell sent an epic one down his New York runway, pictured above).
2022 Spring Trend: Platform Ready

Photo: Courtesy of Versace.
From Givenchy and Versace to Stella McCartney and Lanvin, one thing is evident in the shoe department: It’s time to pump things up. We mean this literally in the case of high-set heels and Mary-Janes but also with platform clogs, loafers, and sandals (including flip-flops and slides not unlike the stretchy Steve Maddens from the ‘90s). This soaring shoe trend appeals to every aesthetic — chunkier soles suited to edgier or pragmatic tastes and more refined, heeled versions for those who lean minimal or feminine. 
2022 Spring Trend: Fringe Frenzy

Photo: Jonas Gustavsson/courtesy of Proenza Schouler.
Perhaps inspired by months in lockdown, designers showcased party-inspired styles for spring 2022. Among them is the full-on fringe trend witnessed at Proenza Schouler, Chloé, Jonathan Simkai, and Altuzarra, with a frivolous but elegant feel that'll transform any outfit’s mood instantly. Walk in a full fringe skirt once the temperatures turn for the warmer — the delightful effects of tassels and dancing trim will feel utterly joyous. 
2022 Spring Trend: Bolder Brights

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino.
Color lovers, and those willing to dabble in new shades, set your sights on mega-saturation for spring. We’re not talking about a mere accent, however. Instead, the modern way is dousing yourself in a hue — or, even better, several. Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Marques’ Almeida are just a few collections you’ll want to reference for inspiration. 
2022 Spring Trend: Double-Tap Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.
Internet-worthy-buys meriting social-media fashion status are a major selling point for brands in 2022. For spring in particular, yes, you guessed it, Y2K-style extras lead the way, ranging from logo bags — even better it’s double the logos — to double-tap-worthy hats and playful beads and pearl jewelry.
